Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling blend into crowd at Olympics with their daughters

Eva Mendes and her partner Ryan Gosling supported the athletes at the women's gymnastics uneven bars final during the 2024 Olympics in Paris on August 4.

The couple, accompanied by their daughters Esmeralda (9) and Amada (8), blended into the crowd, with Mendes expressing relief that her children remained out of the spotlight.

"I love @nbcolympics didn't cut away to the kids !," Eva wrote in an Instagram comment to a fan Aug. 6. "And most sites blurred their faces so mama bear is happy about that. Anyway it felt so good to be there and feel unified with people."

She also replied to another commenter, adding, "they were great about not posing the kids so l'm a grateful mama bear."

Eva Mendes, 50, and Ryan Gosling, 43, have maintained a private relationship and family life since meeting on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2012.

It was during the filming of this movie that Ryan Gosling realised the depth of his feelings for Eva Mendes, marking the beginning of their romantic connection.

"I wasn't thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn't want to have kids without her," the Fall Guy actor told GQ in 2023.

"And there were moments on The Place Beyond the Pines where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn't really want it to be pretend anymore. I realized that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have."