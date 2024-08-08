Robert Logan, actor and adventurer, dies of natural causes

Actor Robert Logan, best known for his roles as J.R. Hale on the classic TV series 77 Sunset Strip and as the patriarch in a series of wilderness adventure films, has passed away at 82.

Logan died of natural causes on May 6 in Estero, Florida, according to his son Anthony Logan.

The family delayed announcing his death until this week. Logan took over the role of valet parking attendant on 77 Sunset Strip after Edd "Kookie" Byrnes' character was promoted, playing a new hipster character named J.R. Hale.

He joined the show after Byrnes' character moved up to become a partner and private investigator at the adjacent detective agency.

Logan played the role of J.R. Hale on the popular TV series 77 Sunset Strip for 50 episodes across its fourth and fifth seasons, concluding in June 1963.

The show followed the crime-solving adventures of Stu Bailey (Efrem Zimbalist Jr.) and Jeff Spencer (Roger Smith).

Logan then transitioned to film, starring as Skip Robinson in The Adventures of the Wilderness Family (1975), a movie about a family who leaves Los Angeles for a simpler life in the Rocky Mountains.

The film's success led to two sequels, The Further Adventures of the Wilderness Family (1978) and Mountain Family Robinson (1979).

Additionally, Logan starred in two more family-friendly films that explored the theme of returning to nature: Across the Great Divide (1976) and The Sea Gypsies (1978), both of which featured him as a father figure.