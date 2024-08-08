Real reason Britney Spears’ sons are reconciling with their grandfather

Britney Spears’ sons have ‘forgiven’ their grandfather

It’s all water under the bridge for Britney Spears’ sons when it comes to their grandfather, Jamie Spears.

After years of estrangement, Sean Preston and Jayden James have forgiven their grandfather and are working on reconciling with him, per a new report by Page Six.

“The boys miss their grandfather. They have forgiven him,” explained Mark Vincent Kaplan, the attorney of the teenagers’ father, Kevin Federline.

In August 2019, Jamie was accused of a physical altercation with Sean Preston, who was 13 at the time.

The incident involved Jamie allegedly breaking down a door and grabbing his grandson during a heated argument. Although there were no bruises left on Sean, the situation led to a restraining order against Jamie. The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office decided not to pursue criminal charges.

Five years later, the restraining order has expired, allowing for open communication between Jamie and his grandsons. “There’s no restraint between Jamie communicating with them or them communicating with Jamie,” Kaplan confirmed.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that Sean, now 18, and Jayden, 17, have been speaking with their grandfather and are planning a visit to see him in Louisiana.