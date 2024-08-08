Colin Farrell’s rare insight into his older son’s battle with Angelman syndrome

Colin Farrell reflects on his life with older son James' who has Angelman syndrome

Colin Farrell has recently shared what life is like at home with his 20-year-old son James with rare neurogenetic disorder, Angelman syndrome.



Speaking to PEOPLE, Colin, who has launched a foundation for other adults with intellectual disabilities, said, “Once your child turns 21, they’re kind of on their own.”

The Batman actor explained, “James has always worked so hard all his life, so hard.”

“Repetition, repetition, balance, his jerky gait. When he started feeding himself for the first time, his face looks like a Jackson Pollock by the end of it,” he continued.

Colin told the outlet, “But he gets it in, he feeds himself beautifully. I’m proud of him every day, because I just think he’s magic.”

“This is the first time I’ve spoken about it and, obviously, the only reason I’m speaking is I can’t ask James if he wants to do this,” stated Ava actor.

Colin pointed out, “All the safeguards that are put in place, special ed classes, that all goes away, so you’re left with a young adult who should be an integrated part of our modern society and more often than not is left behind.”

“I want the world to be kind to James. I want the world to treat him with kindness and respect,” added the actor.