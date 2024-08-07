Kit Harington explains why his kids may never see Game of Thrones

Kit Harington thinks his kids won't watch Game of Thrones: Here's why

Kit Harington has recently explained why his kids may never see his hit series, Game of Thrones.



Speaking to E! News at his new show Industry premiere on August 6, Kit, who shares three-year-old son and 12-month-old daughter with wife Rose Leslie, said, “I don't think they'll wanna watch Game of Thrones.”

“I absolutely guarantee you they'll probably never wanna see that show,” remarked the 37-year-old.

When asked about his kids going to see the real-life love story between and Rose, Kit stated, “I think they'll be deeply uncomfortable.”

“I don't think they're gonna wanna watch anything I'm in. I really don't,” he told the outlet.

Kit mentioned, “I think it's gonna be one of those sadnesses that I'll be like, ‘Hey, look at this thing I was in 20 years ago.’ And they'll be like, ‘Dad no.’”

“I mean, it's incredible to me and really heartwarming that that whole franchise is continuing,” he continued.

However, Kit added, “I just think it's brilliant. I think long may it continue.”

While talking about an ad for Game of Thrones Legends video game, the actor noted, “All I know right now is I'm doing a play and I love theatre and want to continue doing that.”

“As long as I get to do a bit of filming and a bit of theatre, to me, it doesn't matter what it is,” he added.