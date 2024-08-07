Matt Damon reflects on four-decade friendship with Casey Affleck

Matt Damon shares insight into his friendship with Casey Affleck

Matt Damon has recently reflected over four decades friendship with Casey Affleck.



“We have this 43-year shared history,” said the 53-year-old in a new interview with PEOPLE.

The Air star stated, “We grew up together.”

Elaborating on how he and Casey’s acting look natural together, Matt told the outlet, “We shared experience and relationship and trust and love.”

Therefore, the IF actor revealed this is what “makes collaborating on movies like The Instigators such a natural process”.

“There's an underlying understanding of who we are,” he remarked.

Matt noted, “In our business, there's a whole language that gets created around trying to protect people's feelings because people's egos are involved.”

“I and Casey don't waste any time on diplomacy, which I love,” added the Oppenheimer actor.

Matt recalled how working with Casey and Ben Affleck over the years led up to the Oscar-winning success of 1997’s Good Will Hunting.

“They are not afraid to be vulnerable with each other as young men in Boston,” said the actor.

Matt pointed out, “Part of being an actor and putting yourself in those positions and getting rejected constantly — knowing that somebody else is living that same life and making those same sacrifices, that shared sense of experience, that's why we would clump up and hang out together and talk about it.”

Meanwhile, Matt and Casey can next be seen in The Instigators, which will begin streaming on Apple TV on August 9.