Duchess Sophie joins Princess Charlotte, King Charles in trendy craze

Sophie has become the latest royal to sport a vibrant friendship bracelet

The Duchess of Edinburgh has embraced a new trend, joining Princess Charlotte and King Charles in wearing colourful friendship bracelets.

At 59, Sophie has become the latest royal to sport a vibrant friendship bracelet during an official event. She was seen enthusiastically supporting Team GB as they made history by breaking the women’s team sprint world record and winning gold at the Bercy Arena.

Photographs captured Sophie, who has served as patron of the British Cycling Federation since 2018, celebrating the team's victory with great joy.

In recent weeks, several royals, including King Charles and Princess Charlotte, have been spotted wearing these colourful bracelets.

King Charles, 75, was seen wearing a similar bracelet during a visit to the Channel Islands, closely resembling one Princess Charlotte wore days earlier at the gentlemen’s singles final at Wimbledon with her mother, Princess Kate.

Prince George, 11, has also been seen wearing a friendship bracelet in his official birthday portrait released earlier this year.

The popularity of friendship bracelets has surged this summer, partly influenced by Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended the concert with their father, Prince William, and Charlotte is believed to be a major fan of Taylor Swift.

Speaking to ET, an insider said: "Princess Charlotte wanted to go to the concert for months, but with her mum being treated for cancer, this was a really special day to be able to celebrate her Papa's birthday like this."

Other royals spotted at the Olympic Games in Paris include Princess Anne, King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands have also joined their fellow members of royalty in Paris.



It is not known whether any other members of the British Royal Family will travel to France for the Games.

The Closing Ceremony will take place at Stade de France on August 11, 2024.