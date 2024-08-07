Blake Lively responds to ‘wild’ Taylor Swift’s question: Deets inside

Blake Lively addresses Taylor Swift’s question about favourite song

Blake Lively has recently shared her honest response to Taylor Swift’s question regarding her favourite song.



During an appearance on the Australian talk show The Project on August 6, the Gossip Girl was at loss of words after she was asked an “insane question” about her best friend's music.

Blake revealed she could not specify 11 studio albums to one track, stating, “You can’t ask me to pick one song.”

“That’s a wild question,” remarked the actress.

Blake, who shares four children with husband Ryan Reynolds, explained, “I love her music too much to pick one song. That’s just, like, insane.”

“I can tell you my favourite child sooner if you would like to know that,” remarked the actress.

Blake noted, “I'm joking. I genuinely don’t have a favourite child or song.”

Taylor is also considered the “godmother” of Ryan and Blake’s children.

The singer previously addressed her cameo role while promoting new movie, Deadpool & Wolverine.

“Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids' sperm donor!” said the Cruel Summer hit-maker.

Ryan quipped about Taylor being his children's “nanny,” saying, “The cost of that is I believe the accountant said, ‘Cost-prohibitive.’”

“But I think what he meant was, 'Cost-insane-what-are-you-doing-I’m-no-longer-you’re-accountant,’” added the Free Guy actor in an interview with E! News back in July.