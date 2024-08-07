Reese Witherspoon struck with grief after losing beloved 'family member'

Reese Witherspoon mourns the loss of 'beloved' family member

Reese Witherspoon is shedding tears on the death of her beloved 'family member', who died at the age of 14.

The Legally Blonde star took to her Instagram on Tuesday, August 6 to share a photo of the late Labrador Hank.

The 48-year-old actress wrote alongside a monochrome photo of her late pup, "We will miss your sweet spirit, Hank. Thank you for being the best family pet and the pack leader.”

Meanwhile, her daughter Ava Phillippe also paid tribute to Hanks for being a part of the family for more than a decade.

She wrote in a heartbreaking caption, "14 ½ years of pure love & constant tail wagging. The job was 'family pet' & he excelled at it. Thanks Hanky for reminding us that every day is the best day ever.”

Witherspoon, a proud dog mom for years, has previously shared sweet photos of herself training her dogs, Hank and Lou, in obedience.

The Big Little Lies star captioned at the time, “I call this #treatpose.”

Her beloved dog’s death comes four years after Witherspoon’s French bulldog Pepper passed away in October 2020.