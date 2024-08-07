Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds have surprising flirty exchange at NYC premiere

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds steal the spotlight with flirty gesture

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds can’t keep their hands off each other during a cheeky interaction on the red carpet.

During the It Ends With Us New York premiere on Tuesday, August 6, the 36-year-old gave her husband of six years a flirty butt squeeze as she stormed her way through a sea of reporters.

Reynolds, who supported his wife at the premiere alongside his mother Tammy and long-time best friend Hugh Jackman, was spotted chatting while Lively reached out her hands and grabbed his butt.

Fans thronged the comments section, leaving heartwarming messages for the most-hyped Hollywood couple.

One fan commented, “The sneak grab on Ryan.”

Another chimed in, adding, “It’s the Ryan ass grab for me”

While a third gushed, “A little love squeeze. Gotta keep it fun!”

A fourth wrote, “Yes! Obvs butt grabs are a regular occurrence.”

The Gossip Girl alum, who donned a Britney Spears-themed look at the premiere, opened up to People Magazine about Reynolds supporting her through the night.

She said, "It's the best" having her “plus one” by her side on the big night.

Several other celebrities were in attendance during the event, including Lively’s co-stars Justin Baldoni, Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, Isabela Ferrer, and Alex Neustaedter.