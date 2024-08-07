Keira Knightley recalls her first interesting meetup with husband James Righton

Keira Knightley details her first meeting with husband James Righton

Keira Knightley has recently recalled her first meeting with her husband James Righton.



Speaking on the latest episode of the Ruthie's Table 4 podcast, presented by iHeartPodcasts, Keira and James opened up about her first meeting back in 2011 and their love for food as a couple.

“I knew that it was serious when he very seriously turned around to me and said, ‘You know, if you want to keep mayonnaise in the fridge, you can,’” said the Atonement star.

She remarked, “And I was like, wow.”

“You knew I was the one,” stated James.

During the podcast, the Pride & Prejudice actress revealed that she met her husband after her agent told her he had dreamed she would soon meet her future husband.

“So that week my agent said to me, ‘I've had this dream – I was single – I've had a dream that you're meeting your future husband this week,’ and I was like, ‘That's exciting,’” she explained.

Keira continued, “So I got invited out to loads of things and I have to say I'd met a load of people that week and I was like, this isn't happening.”

The Silent Night actress, who celebrated 11th wedding anniversary with James in May, shared, “The door of this private room opens and my friend Tim's head comes around [with another friend] and the third head to come around was James.”

“And James grabbed a seat and said, 'Hello, I'm your future husband,' and there he is. And we basically ate and drank until we got married. Well, drank until I got pregnant,” she added.