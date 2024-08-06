Queen Camilla releases new statement after Harry, Meghan's comments

Queen Camilla releases new statement

Queen Camilla has made first statement after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's comments about suicidal thoughts in new joint interview.

The 77-year-old Queen has shared a heartwarming message in support of Team GB at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

King Charles' wife took to social media to send her warmest congratulations to Team GB for their tremendous tally of medals.

The Queen wrote: "I am full of admiration for your skill, passion and determination and I send my warmest congratulations to you all. - Camilla R."

She said: "As Patron of the @BritEquestrian Federation, I – along with our entire country – could not be prouder of every member of @TeamGB for your tremendous tally of medals at the @Paris2024 Games.



It's Camilla's first statement since Harry and Meghan's latest TV appearance, where the couple listened to the stories of families affected by suicide.

During a CBS interview, Markle said there is still more to discuss when opening up about her struggles with suicide to the media, saying: "When you’ve been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey, certainly part of mine, is being able to be really open about it."

Queen Camilla's heartwarming message comes after three other members of the royal family shared their support for the equestrian team.



Princess Eugenie, 34, wrote on Instagram: "The Olympics is one of the best things in our world."

Meanwhile, Princess Anne, who is a member of the International Olympic Committee, was in Paris to give out Team GB's first gold medal to the winning equestrian team, Rosalind Carter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen, at the Chateau de Versailles.



Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh is currently in Paris cheering on Team GB at the Olympics. The 59-year-old, in her role as patron of the British Cycling Federation, applauded the team who won in a lightning-fast 45.186 seconds.