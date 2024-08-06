Princess Anne steps out in Scotland with Kate Middleton set to join her at Balmoral

Princess Anne arrives in in Scotland

King Charles III's sister Princess Anne - who's recovering from head injuries - has arrived in Scotland with Princess Kate, Prince William and their three children are set to join the royals at Balmoral Castle.



The Princess Royal stepped out in the Scottish capital ahead of the royal family's annual holiday and crucial talks at the late Queen's favourite place.

The 73-year-old royal was potted in Scotland for the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in her ceremonial role as patron and "Salute Taker" for the storied annual military display.



Anne was seen shaking hands with Jason Barrett, Chief Executive Officer of the Tattoo. This year's show, named Journeys, "honours the seafarers who courageously traverse the oceans to connect people and cultures across continents", according to organisers.

This year's edition is set to run until August 24, but Zara Tindall's mother will be taking her leave before then for the yearly family gathering at the monarch's Aberdeenshire seat.



Alongside the Princess, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince louis are set to be arriving at Balmoral soon, with the King said to see the summit as a "happy" occasion.

Balmoral is understood to be playing host to "crunch talks" over the future of the family, with the royal holiday serving as a summit for the planning of the monarchy's next decade.

While Charles has long favoured the concept of a "slimmed-down" royal family, Princess Kate's and his own cancer diagnoses - as well as Princess Anne's injury - will likely serve as a point of perspective, with "minor" working royals stepping up to the plate for public engagements in the trio's respective absences.



"The King is keen for it to be a happy family occasion which will see members of the Royal Family come together for just over a week to discuss plans for the future and to unwind," a source told the Express.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly not be part of that meeting - but may join the King at a later date when the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family have left.