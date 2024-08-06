Elliot Page shines in cream blazer at 'The Umbrella Academy' S4 premiere

Elliot Page reflects on trans journey at Time's 100 Summit.

Elliot Page made a sophisticated appearance at the premiere of The Umbrella Academy Season Four in Los Angeles on Monday.

The 37-year-old actor, known for his role as Viktor Hargreeves, was dressed in a cream blazer and matching trousers, complemented by a mint green shirt and coordinating tie.



On the black carpet, Page looked in high spirits, showcasing his elegant style.

He was recently honored at Time's 100 Summit in New York City, where he delivered an emotional speech about his experience coming out as transgender.

The actor known for his role in The Umbrella Academy, spoke with enthusiasm and hope, reflecting on his three-year journey since publicly identifying as a trans man.



During his speech, he highlighted the support he received from the season showrunner Steve Blackman, who played a crucial role during the early days of his transition.

"If anything, he was very insistent on immediately having it be a part of the show and supported me to access the care I needed at that time," Page told Time.