Machine Gun Kelly shares journey to sobriety after rehab

Machine Gun Kelly has opened up about his struggles with alcohol abuse and mental health, revealing that he spent time in a rehab facility last year.



In an appearance on the Dumb Blonde podcast, MGK shared that he is now "completely sober from everything."

He stated, "I don't drink anymore. I haven't drank since last August," adding, "That was my first time I ever went to rehab."

MGK had previously abused alcohol, marijuana, and pills like hydrocodone, Percocet, and Vyvanse.

The musician, later in the episode, appreciated his partner Megan Fox, 38, whom he admitted was instrumental to his recovery.

"Megan has for sure been extremely helpful in dealing with the kind of psychological withdrawals that come with getting off drugs," MGK said.

"I continue to embrace that this journey is gonna be hard for me, but I accept it and forgive myself, he explained.

"I'm also really hard on myself, very self-deprecating. I’m just happy that I’m able to start to be comfortable enough to show people who I am because I kind of depended on my art to do that."

MGK and Bunnie Xo discussed their recent collaboration, Lonely Road, which featured MGK and Bunnie's husband Jelly Roll.

They reminisced about the music video, where Bunnie and Megan Fox made appearances.

Bunnie shared a story about challenging MGK to a drinking contest with Jelly Roll one night after filming, unaware that MGK had been sober since the previous August.

"It just kills me because I just know I would have f---ing drank that man under the table," MGK joked, to laughs from Bunnie.