Victoria Beckham gushes about husband David Beckham

Victoria Beckham on her 'love' for David Beckham

Victoria Beckham’s “love” for her husband David Beckham seems to have been growing over 25 years of the couple’s marriage.



The former Spice Girl gushed about her soccer pro husband in an interview with Vogue Australia published Monday, confessing her ever-grown love for him.

“I love spending time with my husband,” she said. “Let me tell you, David Beckham is very funny. I have a husband I very much am still in love with, possibly more than when we first met.”

The 50-year-old model flexed her successful, decades-long relationship with the 49-year-old former player, raving how they “really laugh” together and continuously “support each other in regards to [their] careers and passions.”

She also noted how she’s never had to tradeoff her career and continues with her passion in life.

“I said to [David] last night, and the kids, after 25 years, I love your dad so much and I support him and continue to want him to be the best version of himself, and he does that for me,” she continued. “It’s really important that the children see that.”

The A-list couple are parents to Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 13.