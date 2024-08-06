Chris Evans ‘trusted’ Ryan Reynolds ‘completely’ for cameo in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Chris Evans got candid about why he didn’t let the offer of a surprise cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine by Ryan Reynolds slip from his hands.
[Deadpool & Wolverine Spoiler Alert]
The star talked to People about getting the chance to reprise his Fantastic Four character Johnny Storm/Human Torch in Marvel’s biggest crossover movie, which is playing in theatres right now.
“It was a couple years ago and I got a text from Ryan, we’re buddies,” Evans recalled.
“He just said, ‘Listen, if you don’t like this idea, no worries whatsoever. But I have something that could really bring the house down and would let you play a character from your past.'”
The Ghosted star shared why he jumped at the opportunity.
“I mean, honestly, I would do anything Ryan asked. He gave me a great cameo in Free Guy already, and I just trust him completely,” he said, adding, “So the chance to be Johnny again, I couldn’t pass up. I loved it. It was fun to shoot, fun to watch, all of it,”
Evans appeared as Johnny Storm/Human Torch nearly twenty years ago in 2005 and ‘07’s Fantastic Four movies.
