Ryan Reynolds’ filmography is ‘user-friendly’ for kids, says Blake Lively

Blake Lively's impressive filmography list is not for her and Ryan Reynolds' kids

Blake Lively has recently explained why her movies are not age-appropriate for her and Ryan Reynolds’ four kids.



“Honestly, Savages, not a movie for my children to see,” admitted Blake in an interview with E! News.

Blake, who appeared alongside It Ends With Us co-star Brandon Skenlar and the book’s author Colleen Hoover, further said, “The Town – not on the top list, I’d have to say. You know it’s a rough one, my filmography.”

The actress mentioned that Ryan has a more kid-appropriate list of acting credentials like IF and The Croods.

“My husband’s filmography is much more user-friendly,” she quipped.

Blake added, “Yeah, mommy’s movies are not.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress mentioned her new movie, It Ends With Us, which will premiere on August 9, is a movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s book of the same name.

“I never thought I’d be so happy to hear that people are crying,” stated Blake.

Colleen chimed in and remarked, “It’s my greatest joy.”

The Shallows actress pointed out, “I love passion. And Colleen ignites passion in her fans.”

“And to me, that’s so exciting to have that opportunity and to have that responsibility,” she added.