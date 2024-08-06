Firerose gets $0 in Billy Ray Cyrus divorce finalised after 3-months-split

Billy Ray Cyrus, Firerose finally divorced after 3 months of separation

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose are finally divorced after 3 months of separation.



As shared by Us Weekly, according to the court documents obtained on Monday, August 5, Firerose, 37, got $0 in the former couple’s settlement.

Although Firerose agreed to let go of the marriage without any cash, Cyrus, 62, agreed to give up any song credits or royalties that the couple wrote or published together during their time with each other.

“This past Friday the parties reached a settlement agreement at mediation to dissolve their 7-month marriage, and the Court declared the parties divorced this morning. Mr. Cyrus is relieved to put this nightmare behind him,” Cyrus’ lawyers, Rose Palermo and Jason Talley, said in a statement..

“Further, a couple of weeks ago, prior to mediation, Ms. Hodges legally changed her last name from ‘Hodges’ to ‘Cyrus.’ Mr. Cyrus feels that this validates his assertion that his ex-wife’s sole impetus for marrying him was to obtain his last name.”

Cyrus filed for a nullification of his marriage to Firerose in June, citing irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct.”