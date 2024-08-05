Jennifer Lopez ditches her ring during $68M LA mansion tour

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck keep split private.

Jennifer Lopez has sparked fresh speculation about her relationship with Ben Affleck as she was spotted without her wedding ring on Monday.

The singer was seen touring a lavish $68 million Beverly Hills mansion, making a notable statement by flaunting her bare ring finger.

This move comes amid swirling rumors that she and Affleck, are "no longer on speaking terms" and that a divorce filing may be imminent.

Lopez, who had previously been seen wearing her wedding ring on her right hand, appeared somber as she explored the opulent property.

Dressed in a plunging black top and high-waisted cream trousers, she was accompanied by her 16-year-old child, Emme. The star had just returned to LA from a lengthy stay in the Hamptons.

Her appearance was completed with soft waves in her hair and oversized sunglasses, adding to the dramatic flair of her mansion tour.

The revelation follows exclusive reports by DailyMail that divorce documents between the couple have been "finalized but not yet submitted," intensifying the buzz around their rumored split.

Her ring-free look comes just days after he was spotted flaunting his own bare finger while debuting a dramatic midlife makeover, complete with a faux hawk and rocker tee.

The once-passionate pair, who rekindled their romance after dating from 2002 to 2004, have recently been seen without their wedding rings, signaling the potential end of their high-profile union.

Following a final attempt at reconciliation that reportedly failed, the couple appears to be moving forward with their divorce plans.