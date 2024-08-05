Princess Kate gives impressive parental advice amid new challenges

The young royals are second, third and fourth in line to the throne

Princess Kate does not show favouritism towards Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, according to a royal source.

Despite their prominent role in the monarchy, the Prince and Princess of Wales are committed to ensuring their children have as ordinary a childhood as feasible.

A source said regarding the children's roles at home: "I think it would surprise people to see how ordinary things are at home.

"The children help with laying the table, clearing their plates when they’ve finished eating and helping with tidying up. There’s no preferential treatment."

The source added: "Catherine is very, very natural. She keeps the family down to earth.

"Home is a safe haven. In a bid to keep things functioning as smoothly as possible she has been keen for everything to carry on as normal for the children.

"The children are still expected do their chores and to muck in at home."

Princess Kate also has a support network around her from family members including her mother Carole Middleton, the insider stated.

The source added: "She has a lovely supportive family to turn to, which helps.

"But she wants to show her children the importance of being grounded and in touch with people."

Last month, Princess Kate made her most recent public appearance at Wimbledon alongside her daughter Princess Charlotte and her sister Pippa Matthews.

Pippa Matthews and James Middleton, Kate's younger siblings, share a strong connection with George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Earlier this year, the Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing preventive chemotherapy. In 2024, she has made two public appearances: one at Trooping the Colour in June and another at Wimbledon.







