Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly stop speaking to each other

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly no longer on speaking terms as they navigate their ongoing separation.



The couple, whose relationship has recently been marred by divorce rumors, are struggling to reach an agreement on their split.

According to exclusive documents obtained by DailyMail, their divorce papers have been "finalized, but not yet turned in."

In recent months, the pair, who rekindled their romance after dating from 2002 to 2004, have been spotted without their wedding rings, signaling that their attempts at reconciliation have faltered.

With their relationship now strained to the breaking point, TMZ reports that Lopez and Affleck have ceased all communication, complicating efforts to finalize their separation.

The separation of Hollywood power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck is becoming increasingly complicated, with both stars reportedly remaining tight-lipped about the split.

According to TMZ, the pair have been avoiding direct communication, opting instead to handle their separation through their business managers.

They have yet to engage divorce lawyers, though they plan to do so once they finalize their settlement.

The tension between the two became more apparent recently when Ben Affleck made headlines for purchasing a stunning $20.5 million "bachelor pad" in the Pacific Palisades on July 24—coincidentally, the same day Lopez celebrated her birthday.