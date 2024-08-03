'Bridgerton' composer honours Jennifer Lopez with special tribute

Jennifer Lopez is receiving a royal tribute from a Bridgerton composer!

Following her Bridgerton-inspired 55th birthday bash, complete with lavish decorations and orchestral music, the season 3 composer of the popular Netflix show is treating J.Lo fans to a nostalgic surprise.

On August 2, Archer Marsh, the composer of Bridgerton's season 3, shared an Instagram Reel featuring an orchestral rendition of Jennifer Lopez's iconic song Waiting for Tonight.

Lopez herself reposted the Reel on her Instagram Stories, which included a photo of her dressed in Regency-era attire, taken at her 55th birthday party in the Hamptons on July 20.

The image was perfectly paired with the music, showcasing Lopez's elegance and poise.

“Waiting for Tonight Out Now!” the post's caption read.

This September, Jennifer Lopez's hit single Waiting for Tonight will mark its 25th anniversary. Released in 1999, the sultry dance track was part of her debut studio album, On the 6, which also featured popular songs like If You Had My Love and Let's Get Loud.

The song earned two MTV Video Music Award nominations and won Best Dance Video.

The Marry Me star performed Waiting for Tonight on various TV shows, including Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve and the 11th Billboard Music Awards, further solidifying its impact on the music scene.