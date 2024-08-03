Jisoo melts hearts with moving note ahead of BLACKPINK's 8th anniversary

Jisoo remains optimistic for fans to give them a great anniversary show despite bitter experiences

Jisoo has promised to make it up to fans for the long wait as BLACKPINK prepares to reunite.

The How You Like That songstress is set to join her groupmates, Jennie Kim, Lisa, and Rosé for a special eighth anniversary event on August 8.

According to a fan on X, formerly Twitter, Jisoo, 29, shared a heartfelt message with her loyal fans, known as BLINKS, on Bubble ahead of this milestone.

"Anyways, BLINK! It’ll be August in a few hours! It’s already been eight years for us," she began, expressing her excitement for the upcoming celebration.

"I’m so lucky and happy that about a third of my life has been with BLACKPINK and BLINK," Jisoo, who debut with her girl group by YG Entertainment in 2016, continued, "I’ve never taken it for granted and have always been grateful."

"To be honest, there were a lot of aspects I was sad about this time and how things turned out, but I hope we can all make good memories together!" this sentiment appears to relate to the group's decision not to renew their contract with their original label for solo activities.

"A part of me always feels sorry, but since that will only make us sad and will not give us energy, I try hard to turn that into something positive!" the member of the South Korean K-pop girl group remained optimistic.

"I’m always thankful, and I love you. See you soon! I’ll come to play in August, too. See you in August,” signing off with a promise of a memorable reunion, Jisoo concluded the message with gratitude and excitement.