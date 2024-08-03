Angelina Jolie’s bombshell NDA claims against Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie has accused Brad Pitt of trying to silence the star through an NDA.



The 49-years-old Maleficent actress’ attorney’s claimed in a court document filed on July 25 that Pitt, 60, is trying to force Jolie to sign a non-disclosure agreement, according to People.

The non-disclosure agreement is supposed to hide abuse allegations against Pitt.

The Fight Club star was ordered to provide details, and Jolie's legal team argued in favour of the move.

Pitt's attorneys, however, filed a second document denouncing the request as “wide-ranging and intrusive,” according to Page Six.

The couple, who tied the knot from 2014 and stayed together till 2019, and are parents to six children, have been fighting over their co-owned French winery, Château Miraval.

The actor sued his ex in 2022, for selling her part of the stake, as he claimed neither could sell unless the other approved as part of an agreement

In the latest court documents, Jolie’s legal team claims that Jolie “was not acting with malice and the intent to hurt Pitt in response to any custody ruling” when she sold her stake from Miraval in 2021.

“Instead, it was Pitt who refused to buy her interest unless he received his newly expanded NDA, enforceable by an $8.5 million holdback specifically designed to force her silence about his abuse and cover-up.”