Scheana Shay slams Candace Cameron Bure for not being ‘very nice’

Scheana Shay about Candace Cameron Bure

Scheana Shay has some bad memories about Candace Cameron Bure.



The Vanderpump Rules star recalled her first meeting with Bure during the reality show’s “really early days” on Friday’s Scheananigans With Scheana Shay podcast episode.

“The first time I met Candace Cameron, she wasn’t very nice,” the Bravolebrity, 39, revealed to listeners.

“She was hosting this event with Pandora. It was maybe Season 2.”

Shay recounted feeling “so excited to meet” Bure, 48, after “growing up watching ‘Full House.’”

But the Good as Gold singer felt Bure “was so dismissive … like [Shay] wasn’t cool enough or big enough to be hanging out with” her.

Shay said that the reason she “didn’t want to watch Fuller House” was “because of that one experience” when the actress playing D.J. Tanner mocked her.

“I’ve met so many celebrities and actors in my life and hardly any have stood out to me,” Shay added, before remembering how Amanda Bynes had also been “rude” to her once, at the Teen Choice Awards but deserved “all the grace in the world.”

The songwriter concluded, “[Even] Kim freaking Kardashian is so nice and humble. So many huge, A-list celebrities are so nice.”