Beyoncé pays tribute to Simone Biles’ inspiring journey for Olympic win

Beyoncé honours Simone Biles’ inspiring Olympic journey: Video

Beyoncé has recently celebrated Simone Biles’ inspiring journey who won women’s all-around individual gymnastics final on August 1.



In a YouTube video posted by NBC Sports, the singer narrated a video honouring Simone’s path to the 2024 Olympic Games.

The clip began with Beyoncé singing the first verse to her Cowboy Carter song, Just For Fun, featuring Willie Jones.

In the video, the singer declared, “Simone Biles inspires me — and I’m pretty sure she inspires you, too.”

“Let’s talk about power, because, really, that’s what this story’s about — physical power. Its beauty. Its wonder. The way it never stops amazing you,” said the 42-year-old over footage of Simone competing during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The singer-songwriter further said, “Then there's spiritual power, the kind that really matters. The power you can't see, only sense. The power you need in those moments when life goes a little sideways on you.”

“Simone Biles inspires me, and I'm pretty sure she inspires you, too. Such confidence in her strength, such beauty in her power, such a great lesson in her story,” explained the musician

Beyoncé stated, “Brilliance, it doesn’t come easy.”

“Gold can be a hell of a journey, and the greatest of all time is willing to put that title on the line every time she walks out there,” she remarked.

The songstress continued, “Only a select few know what it’s like to get to the top and stay there — and somehow keep getting better.”

Beyoncé added, “Take your best shot, world. She’s ready for you.”

Meanwhile, Simone has already won two gold medals in this year’s Olympics and officially became the most decorated US gymnast in Olympic history.