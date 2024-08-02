Kate Middleton, Prince William break silence on Omid Scobie’s new show

Kate Middleton and Prince William paid no head to Meghan Markle's 'mouthpiece' Omid Scobie's upcoming drama series about the palace life.

For the unversed, the Endgame author has been making a fictional TV show titled Royal Spin.

Now, speaking of the Prince and Princess of Wales' possible reaction to the forthcoming bombshell project about their family, royal expert Phil Dampier claimed that the royal couple won't be worried about his plans.



In conversation with Fabulous magazine, he said, "Scobie's last book Endgame bombed and turned out to be all gong and no dinner, with few factual revelations."

He added, "It didn’t sell well and so it looks as though he is now desperately trying to use a novel to get his message across. As much of what he has written is fiction he may as well do so."

However, the royal commentator revealed that "William and Kate will be too worried about this TV show."

Phil said Omid's forthcoming controversial show will not get "much publicity" amid royal health woes.

"...They frankly have much more to concern themselves about with Kate’s recovery from cancer and also the King’s treatment," the royal expert believes.



For the unversed, King Charles and Princess Kate have been currently undergoing cancer treatment after leaving the world in shock with their health update in February and March respectively.