‘Slave Play’ duo Danny Ramirez, Jeremy O. Harris teams up for ‘Pursuit Of Touch’

Danny Ramirez gears up to star in Pursuit of Touch

Danny Ramirez is booked to star in the upcoming movie Pursuit of Touch.

According to Deadline, Ramirez also contributed to the writing process of the forthcoming film with the Slave Play creator Jeremy O. Harris.

Harris will serve as a producer in Pursuit of Touch, for which no director has been tapped.

In the anticipated picture, Ramirez, 31, is slated to play a reclusive Afghanistan War veteran who finds his favourite cam girl embroiled in a dangerous conspiracy.

He then embarks on a journey to save her. Per the outlet, what starts as a bizarre man-on-a-mission movie becomes a moving tale of human connection in a digital realm.

The American actor recently wrapped up the production of Captain America: Brave New World and The Last of Us.

He has several other projects in the pipeline, including leading Todd Haynes’ next movie.

His notable works include the dark comedy Winner, the widely acclaimed Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise and Black Mirror: Mazey Day.

As for Harris, he was much appreciated for his play Slave Play. The two-time Tony Awards nominee is also lauded for producing, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window and Ain’t No Mo’.