Rihanna's husband ASAP Rocky marks son’s 1st birthday with endearing post

Rihanna's husband ASAP Rocky was seen playing, kissing and cuddling with younger son in birthday post

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s second baby, Riot Rose Mayers, turned one!



The star dad celebrated his son’s birthday by posting a carousel on Instagram on Thursday, August 1.

"HAPPY 1ST BIRTHDAY TO MY 2ND BORN SON RIOT ROSE MAYERS," he wrote in the caption of the social media post punctuated with a red heart emoji.

In the cover photo, the father of two was sporting headphones over his cap while having his younger son nestled on one lap and two-year-old RZA on the other.

In the following slide, Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, shares a video of the birthday boy featuring a like-father-like-son moment. The young one is wearing silver headphones while getting changed by his billionaire mommy.



In the birthday montage, the doting dad shares several clips and adorable snapshots of Riot, including kissing, cuddling and playing with the younger one, while also featuring his big brother in one video.

The last photo in the series was a screenshot of the rapper, 35, making his son smile and laugh via video call.

Earlier, Rihanna, 36, revealed her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime show six months before welcoming Riot in August 2023.