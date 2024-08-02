Cardi B's latest announcement fuels speculations about relationship with Offset

Cardi B sends waves with her pregnancy announcement

Cardi B confirmed her third pregnancy after ‘filing for divorce’ from husband Offset after six years of marriage.

The Bodak Yellow rapper took to her Instagram on Thursday, August 1, to debut her growing baby bump as she donned a stunning red gown with a partial furry lining.

In addition, Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, hinted at her split from the Migos star after reportedly filing divorce for the second time.

She wrote in the caption, “With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!

“Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do!”

The 31-year-old, who is already a mother to daughter Kulture and son Wave, expressed gratitude for her 166 million followers for reminding her that “I can have it all” without choosing between “life, love, and my passion.”

In other news, Cardi's representative confirmed to People Magazine that the rapper and her husband of six years have officially split, announcing the end of their marriage on Wednesday, July 31.

