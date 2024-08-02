Punkie Johnson exits 'Saturday Night Live' ahead of 50th season

Punkie Johnson officially confirmed her departure from Saturday Night Live

Punkie Johnson announced she won't be returning to Saturday Night Live for its milestone 50th season.



The 39-year-old comedian took to Instagram on Thursday, August 1, to confirm her departure after four seasons on the iconic show.

"I just want to let you know, after four seasons, I will not be returning to SNL for the 50th," Johnson, whose real name is Jessica Williams, shared in a candid video.

She recounted a recent moment from her show, Punkie and Friends, where during a Q&A session, someone asked what she was looking forward to in the upcoming SNL season. "Oh, I ain't coming back," she replied.

Despite her casual revelation, Johnson was surprised by the reaction it sparked. "I woke up this morning to text messages, phone calls, tags on the internet. I'm like, 'What is going on?' They're like, 'Well, you made some comments,'" she shared.

The A Black Lady Sketch Show alum emphasized that there's no "bad blood" or burned bridges between her and SNL.

"SNL was a dream I didn’t even know I could achieve," she reflected. "Man, I was a part of one of the most elite institutions in comedy, and I am so grateful for it."

"That's still my people. I love them. I’mma be at the after-parties acting a plum fool, but my time there has come to an end," Johnson added.

"SNL, I LOVE YOU," she wrote in the caption, accompanying a blue heart emoji and the hashtags #SNL and #49. "PUNKIE OUT!!!!" she signed off with a victory emoji.

Johnson joined SNL in 2020 as a featured player and was promoted to a regular cast member in 2022.