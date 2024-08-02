Britney Spears teases fans with exciting life update

Britney Spears is poised for a major comeback with a new project, hot on the heels of her memoir The Woman In Me landing a significant TV deal.

The 42-year-old pop icon has teamed up with acclaimed film producer Marc Platt and director Jon M. Chu, courtesy of Universal TV and Film Studio, to bring her best-selling book to life on the small screen.



Taking to X, the mum of two wrote: "Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favourite movies … stay tuned."

The singer's autobiography, which detailed her highs and lows in her fame, her struggle with depression and abuse, and the 2021 cancellation of a conservatorship court order, was released last year.

Her father was now able to make all of her life's decisions on her behalf thanks to the order. This continued for 14 years.

Spears burst onto the music scene in 1999 with her iconic hit Baby One More Time, achieving immense success with five number-one singles and six number-one albums.

After a hiatus marked by personal struggles and public scrutiny, she made a triumphant return in 2022 with her collaboration with Elton John on Hold Me Closer.

Her recently released autobiography has generated unprecedented publicity, revealing a deeply personal experience from her past.