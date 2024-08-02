Jeremy Renner ‘had no idea’ about Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom casting

Jeremy Renner on Robert Downey Jr.’s return to Marvel as Doctor Doom

Jeremy Renner, although “excited” about Robert Downey Jr.’s return to Marvel as Doctor Doom, doesn’t seem happy with the fact that the Ironman star hid the news from him.



Renner, who played Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in several movies, got to know about Downey’s return to the franchise just like everybody else, when the latter made a surprise appearance at at San Diego’s Comic-Con and was revealed to play Doctor Doom in upcoming Avengers films like Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: Doomsday.

“I had no idea,” Renner told Us Weekly. “This son of a bitch didn’t say anything to me, and we’re good friends.”

The Hawkeye actor took to the Avengers group chat after Downey’s return to the MCU was announced, and “started blowing up [Downey’s] phone.”

The group includes Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, and Mark Ruffalo.

“I’m like, ‘What’s going on? Are you hiding this from us?’ I don’t know,” Renner said. “That’s exciting news, man. I’m really, really excited about it.”

Renner also opened up about how he is ready to reprise his superhero role, if Hawkeye returns.

“I’m excited about it. We’ll see. I think we’ll probably be doing it,” he said. “We’ll have to figure it out. It’s all brand new. It all just happened. They just made the announcement, so I guess we got to start figuring it all out.”