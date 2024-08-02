Ice Spice’s new snaps ignite Ozempic rumours

Ice Spice faces backlash for weightloss

Ice Spice showed off her slim waist, but the display was not well received by fans.



The Barbie World” rapper took to Instagram to share a carousel of her pictures, including a picture posing in a silver chrome Louis Vuitton monokini, matching with a pleated mini skirt before her album release party and in a green strapless dress at the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In the slide, Ice, 24, also shared a mirror selfie featuring herself posing from the side while dressed in an all-black hoodie and leggings, showing off visibly smaller waist.

“i’m a baddie like f–k how u feel,” she captioned the post.

However, fans’ response didn’t seem as positive as the rapper would have expected, as they rushed to call her out for her drastic weight loss, seculating that the reason might be Ozempic.

Ozempic is a medication for diabetes, also being used by celebrities across Hollywood for weight loss and management.

“Stop using ozempic,” wrote one user, while another asked, “girl … you are disappearing … where all your weight went.”

Some used their humour for criticism, with one writing, “Somebody said the ICE IS MELTING,” as a third said, “Ok ozempic.”