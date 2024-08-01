Ryan Reynolds shares hilarious reaction to wife Blake Lively’s surname

Ryan Reynolds reacts to Blake Lively's surname

Ryan Reynolds has recently shared his reaction to his wife Blake Lively’s surname.

The Deadpool & Wolverine star took to his Instagram Story on July 31 to celebrate his wife’s new haircare brand, Blake Brown.

Ryan re-shared the Blake’s Instagram Story and he praised the It Ends With Us actress for the hard work she’s put into making her company.

The Free Guy actor wrote, “I’m obscenely proud of this woman.”

“She’s been working on @blakebrownbeauty for seven years. And the result is exactly what you’d expect of a hyper-obsessive, detail addicted, uncompromising quality control genius,” stated the 47-year-old.

Ryan jokingly said that he never knew his wife’s last name was Brown, since her father took her mother’s last name, Lively.

“Also, I just found out her last name is Brown,” added the Green Lantern actor.

Blake then responded to Ryan’s comment on her Instagram Story, saying, “Brown is my dad’s last name. He took Lively from my mom & older siblings.”

“Now that I think about it, Ryan Lively has a nice ring to it. Your move, Reynolds,” quipped the actress.

Earlier on August 4, Blake officially launched in Target and explained how her hair meant to her throughout her life.

“Ever since I was a kid, through adolescence, early adulthood, motherhood, work, personal life, whenever, wherever, the single most identifiable part about me has always been my personality— no? Not my personality? Oh… My hair,” she wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Ryan and Blake tied the knot in 2012 and share four children.