Jamie Lee Curtis issues an apology for throwing shade at Marvel

Jamie Lee Curtis calls her Marvel comment 'stupid': More inside

Jamie Lee Curtis has recently issued an apology for throwing shade at Marvel at San Diego Comic-Con.



Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, on August 1, the Freaky Friday star wrote, “My comments about Marvel were stupid and I will do better.

“I’ve reached out to Kevin Feige and will no longer play in that mudslinging sandbox of competition we call the internet nor will I engage in the toilet paper promotion or game play that is designed for clicks not content or conversation,” she stated.

Earlier, the Oscar winner made headlines on social media due to a Comic-Con interview with MTV in which she was questioned to name what phase the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in right now.

To which, Jamie replied, “Bad.”

Following her apology, the Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds reshared the tweet and wrote, “Wait, is everyone expected to apologize for slamming Marvel post-Endgame?”

Meanwhile, Jamie also responded to a question about the playful feud between her and Marvel in a recent interview with PEOPLE magazine.

“I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” remarked the actress.

She told the outlet, “What I was talking about is that Everything Everywhere All at Once was a little movie that could… and we were able to tell a multiverse story that really touched people.”

“What I was trying to talk about was it doesn’t have to be a Marvel movie in order to be a spectacle and to really move you,” she added.