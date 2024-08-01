Sandra Bullock ready to find love again one year after Bryan Randall’s death

Sandra Bullock is open to dating again after Bryan Randall's tragic death: Source

Sandra Bullock is ready to find love again in the future.



A source spilled to the US WEEKLY, Sandra “is open to the possibility of dating” nearly one year after Bryan Randall’s tragic death in August 2023.

The source revealed that the Speed actress “is still healing slowly while keeping Bryan’s memory alive and focusing on her children”.

Another source mentioned that Sandra “is gradually reemerging into public life,” after taking a break from acting while promoting her last movie The Lost City in March 2022.

At the time, Sandra shared, “I’m so burnt out. I’m so tired, and I’m so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions, and I know it.”

“I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family. That’s where I’m gonna be for a while,” she remarked.

A third source told the outlet, “Sandra needed the break to be with her family and Bryan.”

“Losing Randall has been one of the hardest experiences Sandra’s gone through,” added an insider.

Meanwhile, the first source disclosed that Sandra’s “ready to get back in the game,” after her birthday.

“Sandra views turning 60 as a [time] for reflection,” explained an insider.

The source noted, “From Sandra’s perspective, apart from a couple of lucky breaks, [her career] is the result of very hard work by her and her team. In that sense, turning 60 really is something to celebrate.”