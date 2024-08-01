Meghan Markle, Prince Harry give stern message to King Charles in new interview

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be interviewed on CBS this Sunday about cyber abuse

Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry have delivered a strong message to King Charles during a recent and impactful interview.

The estranged royals have reportedly sat down with a US TV icon for a brand new tell-all interview.

When asked about the couple's children Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, Meghan grinned with a huge smile.

"They're amazing," the Duchess of Sussex said.

In the 41-second trailer released by CBS, Meghan said: "Our kids are young, they're three and five. They're amazing.

"But all you want to do as parents is protect them and so as we can see what's happening in the online space, we know that there's a lot of work to be done there and we're just happy to be a part of change for good."

Prince Harry added: "At this point, we've got to the stage where almost every parent needs to be a first responder.

"And even the best first responders in the world wouldn't be able to tell the signs of possible suicide. That is the terrifying piece of this."

These strong words appear to convey the estranged couple's message to King Charles regarding their concerns about their children's security.

This comes amid reports that the monarch is eager to spend time with his grandchildren but Harry is reluctant to bring his family to UK over security concerns.

CBS Sunday issued a statement on social media announcing the interview.

They wrote: "THIS SUNDAY: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex talk with Jane Pauley this Sunday about a new program supporting parents of children affected by online harm.

"Jane also interviews parents in the pilot program about its impact on their healing."

This interview by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex marks the couple's first major sit-down since Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

Prince Harry and Meghan have performed several solo interviews. However, this marks the couple's first joint sit-down in three years.