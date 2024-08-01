Katie Price faces arrest warrant but focuses on 6th £10k facelift in Turkey

Katie Price prepares for sixth facelift with film crew in Tow.

Katie Price was recently photographed attending a pre-operative appointment at a clinic in Turkey for her sixth £10,000 facelift.

This trip comes amid news that an arrest warrant has been issued for her due to her failure to attend a bankruptcy hearing concerning her £760,000 debt.

Despite the legal issues, Price appeared unperturbed as she prepared for the latest in a series of cosmetic procedures.

The model who has already undergone five facelifts, was seen discussing her upcoming operation with a film crew present.

In addition to the facelift, she is reportedly having work done on her veneers during her stay in Turkey.

On Thursday, she was spotted wearing a surgical gown and hair net, with her face marked in preparation for the surgical alterations.

Price has also faced criticism from her 18-year-old son, Junior, who has expressed concerns about her ongoing plastic surgery.

However, she seemed unaffected by these pleas as she focused on her cosmetic enhancements.

Price has stated that her absence from the court was due to filming commitments for a new documentary.