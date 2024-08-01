Ridley Scott opens up about filming biggest action sequence in Gladiator 2

Ridley Scott reflects on filming biggest action sequence in Gladiator 2

Gladiator 2 director Ridley Scott has recently opened up about filming the biggest action sequence in the much-anticipated sequel.



Speaking to Empire magazine, Ridley said, “We begin the film with probably the biggest action sequence I’ve ever done.”

“The scenes were probably bigger than anything in Napoleon,” remarked the 86-year-old.

Ridley told the outlet that he had set the bar high for his action loving fans in new Gladiator movie.

The director noted that the technology had changed at a rapid pace after the release of original Gladiator in 2000.

“Computerization and AI — you have to embrace it,” he told the magazine.

Ridley explained, “I can have a computer read every molecule and wrinkle on a rhino and then cut it on a thick piece of plastic, absolutely as a rhino’s body, which is then tailored to a skeleton shape.”

“I have this thing that can do 40 miles an hour, spin on the spot, wag its head and snarl,” mentioned the director.

Ridley added, “A two-ton rhino with a guy on its back! I mean, it’s a lot of fun.”

In January, Paul Mescal spoke to The Times that he was hesitant about becoming too famous after taking on the Gladiator role.

“I don’t know what the difference will be. Maybe that’s naive?” stated the Normal People actor.

Paul pointed out, “Is it just that more people will stop you in the street? I’d get profoundly depressed if that’s so and hope it isn’t true.”

He further said, “I’ll have an answer next year, but if [the film] impacts my life in that way, I’ll be in a bad spot. I’d have to move on and do an obtuse play nobody wants to see.”