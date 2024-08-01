Britney Spears reunites with ex Paul Richard Soliz weeks after bitter public split

Britney Spears and Paul Richard Soliz have been in an on-off relationship since her 2023 divorce

It seems Britney Spears has had a change of heart.

Just weeks after announcing her single status, the Princess of Pop, 42, was spotted with her ex-boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, at Soho House in Malibu on Tuesday, according to photos obtained by Daily Mail.

The Toxic hitmaker tried to stay incognito with sunglasses and a large sun hat, paired with a flirty floral blouse, white denim shorts, and red sandals.

Meanwhile, Soliz, 37, sported a blue and white plaid shirt over a white tee, navy baggy pants, and Nike sneakers, looking relaxed and cheerful.

The reunion comes shortly after Spears announced she was “single as f***” declared she would “never be with another man as long as I live!!!”

Earlier this month, Page Six reported that Spears had ended things with Soliz because she felt he was using her for her celebrity status. An insider close to Spears revealed that her inner circle was “relieved that Soliz is out of the picture after a turbulent relationship.”

Reports even surfaced that Spears had instructed her security to remove Soliz from the entry list of her gated community in Thousand Oaks, Calif., according to TMZ.

The Grammy-winner first met Soliz when she hired him to do maintenance work around her home in 2022. The pair have been in an on-off relationship ever since Spears split with her ex-husband Sam Asghari in 2023.