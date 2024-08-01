Kate Middleton's health condition leaves William in tears ahead of key milestone

Kate Middleton's health condition leaves William in tears

Prince William, who's said to be excited about his upcoming milestone, won't be accompanied by his beloved wife Kate Middleton on his big day due to the future Queen's health condition.

The Princess of Wales' first overseas trip alongside William since her cancer diagnosis seems to be in doubt due to her ongoing chemotheraphy.

Prince William, who founded the Earthshot Prize in 2020 to find solutions to help defeat climate change, is set to travel to South Africa this year.



Royal commentators Cameron Walker and Svar discussed the upcoming event on GB News.



Svar said: "There was some uncertainty around whether he would go due to Catherine's health, but we've seen him undertake a few overseas trips now, three to watch England across Euro 2024.



"With Kate undertaking a couple of public appearances, it feels safer to say that William will be there."



The commentator went on explaining: "In terms of the Princess of Wales, no confirmation."

Cameron also shared his opinion about William's major milestone and Kate's appearance, saying: "Yes, Kensington Palace hasn't even confirmed yet that Prince William's going, but I would be so, so surprised if he doesn't go to Cape Town because it is his prize and he's been to every single one so far."

"The Princess of Wales, even before her abdominal surgery and cancer diagnosis, I would say, is a question mark because last year she didn't go to Singapore with Prince William, which was last year's prize."

"The reason I was given was because she was helping Prince George with his entrance exams for Eton and other various colleges.



"So there is still a question mark whether she'll go, I think it's more likely that William will go, whether the Princess of Wales goes as well we'll have to wait and see.

"But of course, Cape Town is in South Africa, and the last major royals who visited South Africa were Harry and Meghan in 2019. So will there be some kind of comparison between those two feuding royal couples as well?"

Kate Middleton was seen attending Wimbledon last time. She made her first official public appearance at the King's Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, in June since her cancer diagnosis.