Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s rare relationship update shocks fans

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's relationship takes surprising turn

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have sparked speculation that they may be married after a cryptic discovery in his suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

Fans believe the couple, who have been dating for over a year, may have had a secret wedding.

The rumours started after a fan shared photos from a stadium tour, including a picture of Travis' suite, which has gone viral on social media.

The image has led fans to suspect that the singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end may have tied the knot in private.

The latest photos seem to show that Travis arranged a photo of his girlfriend performing on her Eras Tour in his suite before the start of the NFL season. Fans are now certain that this indicates they are married.

"This is where Taylor gets to sit!!! Also, the fact there is an eras tour poster in this is so funny to me," the KCC fan wrote alongside the slew of snaps of the stadium they shared on social media.

Swifties noticed the charming gesture in Travis' suite right away, and many began to speculate as to its possible significance.

After finding the charming clue in Travis' suite, someone surmised that the couple might be getting married.

"I’m sorry but these two are married. They’ll never announce it and they totally don’t have to. She’ll tell us in TS12 probably but this is some married people s***," said the fan on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Lover crooner and Kelce's romance began approximately a year ago, following the NFL player's attendance at her Eras Tour concert at Arrowhead Stadium, where he reportedly developed a crush on the singer, leading to the start of their relationship.