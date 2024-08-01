Prince William gives into King Charles’ decision about Prince Harry

Prince William had to honour an important directive his father King Charles had given him about his estranged brother Prince Harry.

The siblings, who once shared a close bond are now not on speaking terms, seemingly had a truce agreement for the sake of the royal family.

While the seeds of rift had begun growing between King Charles’ two son, there was a moment when the two had called for a ceasefire to honour their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth in September 2022.

William had sent a sent a last-minute text to Prince Harry inviting him and Meghan to join him and Kate on the Long Walk in Windsor, according to a well-placed source quoted by Daily Mail.

William, Kate Middleton, Harry and Meghan Markle were seen together at the walkabout to look at the floral tributes sent for the late Queen.

"It happened very quickly – remarkable really considering they didn’t see each other in Scotland."

While some speculate that William had extended the olive branch himself, but the source stated that was "absolutely not the case," and it was done under the direction of his father, King Charles.

However, the relationship between Charles and his younger son also appear worse than ever, despite the Duke of Sussex's visit to his cancer-stricken father in February earlier this year.

Now, according to reports, Prince Harry's call are left unanswered as his father avoids any form of communication with him.