Matt Damon reflects on 25 years of friendship with Afflecks

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck made a dynamic duo at the New York premiere of their new film, The Instigators, on July 31 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in Manhattan.



In an interview with People magazine, Damon, 53, reflected on his 25-year collaboration with the Affleck brothers, saying that after working together for so long, he's no longer surprised by their talents.

"So when they say something, when they dig their heels in on something — any of them do — I pay attention," he admitted.

"We all have blind spots creatively or otherwise. And, when I see somebody that I agree with so much feeling strongly about something, I look really carefully at it."

In the upcoming film The Instigators, Matt Damon and Casey Affleck play Rory and Cobby, an unlikely duo consisting of a father and an ex-convict who join forces to pull off a heist targeting a corrupt politician.

When their plan takes an unexpected turn, they seek help from Rory's therapist, played by Hong Chau, to avoid getting caught.

Directed by Doug Liman and written by Casey Affleck and Chuck Maclean, the movie's script was influenced by Casey's collaboration with Jason Barroso, who also played a key role in convincing Damon to sign on to the project, as revealed by Casey in a recent interview with ExtraTV alongside Damon.

“I went through Lucy,” Casey said, referring to Barroso. “Who’s way more agreeable and has got better taste than Matt does.”

“It’s true, it’s true,” Damon added.

The Instigators will be released in theaters on August 2 and on Apple TV+ on August 9.