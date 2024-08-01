Chris Evans shares behind-the-scenes moment from ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Chris Evans on cameo in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Chris Evans looked back at his shocking secret cameo in Marvel’s box office hit Deadpool & Wolverine with a new snap from behind the scenes.



Evans shared a picture snapped on the set of Deadpool & Wolverine that showed him posing in costume beside Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool, and film director Shawn Levy.

Chris Evans/Instagram

Evans, who played Johnny Storm, aka the Fantastic Four’s Human Torch 17 years ago, had a surprise cameo in the Marvel crossover movie.

“Playing Johnny again was a dream come true and he’ll always have a special place in my heart,” Evans wrote over the picture shared on his Instagram stories, along with four fire emojis.



“Thank you to @vancityreynolds @thehughjackman and @slevydirect for letting me be a part of such an incredible movie! They’re three of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet. Special thank you to Ryan for making it all happen.”

The Marvel star played Johnny Storm in the first live-action Fantastic Four movies, 2005’s Fantastic Four and 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, long before taking the mantle of MCU’s Captain America.

