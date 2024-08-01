Jonathan Majors reacts to Robert Downey Jr. replacing his Marvel villain role

Jonathan Majors was dropped from Marvel after his 2023 conviction for domestic violence

Jonathan majors was crushed when his breakthrough Marvel villain role was replaced by Robert Downey Jr.

In a recent chat with TMZ, the 34-year-old actor — who was let go by the franchise after being convicted for domestic violence — confessed that he was “heartbroken” upon hearing the news.

He explained, “Come on, yeah, of course. I love him. I love Kang.”

When asked if he’d ever want the role back, he didn’t hesitate: “Hell yeah. ... If that’s what the fans want, if that’s what Marvel wants, let’s roll.”

Majors, who captivated audiences as Kang the Conqueror in Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was set to be Marvel’s next big bad. However, following his guilty conviction for assault, Marvel Studios made the shocking decision to drop him from future projects in December 2023.

At the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, fans were stunned when it was announced that Downey, previously beloved as Iron Man, would return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the infamous Doctor Doom.

With Downey stepping in, the 2026 film initially titled “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” has been renamed “Avengers: Doomsday.”

On stage at Comic-Con in July 2024, Downey embraced his new role, saying, “New mask, same task. What did I tell ya? I like playing complicated characters.”