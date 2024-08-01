Jax Taylor entering mental facility, here’s why

Jax Taylor reveals reason behind entering a mental facility

Jax Taylor revealed why he is entering a mental facility.



“Trying to get better for you buddy, daddy loves you so much,” the 45-year-old Valley star wrote on a snap shared on his Instagram Story Wednesday, featuring him holding and kissing his 3-year-old son, Cruz.

The heartwarming picture showed Cruz, who Taylor shares with estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, taking a bite from an apple as his dad adored him.

A spokesperson for Taylor shared with Page Six on Tuesday about the Bravolebrity’s “decision to seek inpatient treatment.”

“Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast,” the rep explained, adding that “this is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family.”

“They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter,” the rep concluded.

Also, early last month, Taylor may have revealed on his joint podcast with Cartwright, When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany, who he may be getting treatment from

The star shared that he had met an “absolutely amazing” female doctor at his new sports bar, Jax’s Studio City.

“And I went in there, and I literally just broke down,” he opened up.

“I’m like, ‘This is what’s wrong with me, and this is what I’m doing, and this is who l’m attacking. And I have serious, serious anger issues, and I have a child, and I don’t want him to see me act like that.'”