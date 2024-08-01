Shawn Mendes finally announces new music album release date after two years

Shawn Mendes reveals his new music album release date: Deets inside

Shawn Mendes has recently announced the official release of his new music album, Shawn, which will drop on October 18.



On July 31, the singer took to Instagram and posted a black-and-white video from his new album which features 12 songs.

In the caption, Shawn dished out difficult journey while recording his new upcoming album in an emotional post.

“Music really can be medicine,” he wrote.

Shawn said, “2 years ago I felt like I had absolutely no idea who I was. A year ago, I couldn’t step into a studio without falling into complete panic.”

“So, to be here right now with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like such a gift,” he remarked.

The singer mentioned, “Honestly thank God for my friends and family. Life can be brutal but having a small group of people you deeply trust to walk you through makes it so much better.”

“I have no idea how I would have made it through the last couple years let alone make an album without you,” stated the Mercy crooner.

The singer-songwriter expressed his gratitude to his close friends and family for “loving on me so hard" and fans who have been so unbelievably supportive and patient and loving”.



“Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he continued.

Shawn added, “I really hope you love this album; I do. I really really do. I hope it makes you feel warm and close to the earth like it does for me.”

Meanwhile, the singer’s next album came two years after he postponed and then eventually cancelled his 2022 world tour.